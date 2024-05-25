Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Toast (TOST) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2024, Wedbush initiated coverage of Toast (NYSE:TOST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.00% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Toast is 28.01. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $34.23. The average price target represents an increase of 10.00% from its latest reported closing price of 25.46.

The projected annual revenue for Toast is 4,685MM, an increase of 13.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOST is 0.38%, an increase of 12.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 414,518K shares. The put/call ratio of TOST is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 32,924K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,350K shares , representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 38.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,525K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,079K shares , representing an increase of 17.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 24.86% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,517K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 15,944K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,583K shares , representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 57.24% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 13,370K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,189K shares , representing a decrease of 13.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Toast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toast is the end-to-end platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. Toast proudly serves approximately 48,000 restaurant locations.

