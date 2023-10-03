Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Terreno Realty (TRNO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Wedbush initiated coverage of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.94% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terreno Realty is 71.91. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.94% from its latest reported closing price of 55.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Terreno Realty is 303MM, an increase of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

Terreno Realty Declares $0.45 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $55.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.21%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 3.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terreno Realty. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRNO is 0.34%, a decrease of 8.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 99,664K shares. The put/call ratio of TRNO is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 4,436K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,469K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 14.45% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,353K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,316K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,701K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102K shares, representing an increase of 16.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 1,026.99% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,489K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,343K shares, representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,066K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,142K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 90.68% over the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.