Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Shift4 Payments (FOUR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2024, Wedbush initiated coverage of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.44% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments is 88.05. The forecasts range from a low of 49.39 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 37.44% from its latest reported closing price of 64.06.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments is 3,770MM, an increase of 38.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is -1.57%, an increase of 550.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 77,519K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 4,769K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,451K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,570K shares , representing an increase of 25.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,363K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,945K shares , representing a decrease of 24.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 65.88% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,080K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,083K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 18.61% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,036K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,138K shares , representing a decrease of 103.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 94.09% over the last quarter.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

