Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2024, Wedbush initiated coverage of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.55% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rexford Industrial Realty is 59.16. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.55% from its latest reported closing price of 43.01.

The projected annual revenue for Rexford Industrial Realty is 790MM, a decrease of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty Declares $0.42 Dividend

On February 5, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.67 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024 received the payment on April 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $43.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.09%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 3.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 3.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.74%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 929 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rexford Industrial Realty. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REXR is 0.53%, a decrease of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 249,697K shares. The put/call ratio of REXR is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,736K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,369K shares, representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 14.14% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 13,761K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,579K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 43.60% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,325K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,285K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,186K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,484K shares, representing an increase of 9.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 89.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,422K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,935K shares, representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 253 properties with approximately 31.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

