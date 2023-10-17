Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Ready Capital (RC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Wedbush initiated coverage of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.55% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ready Capital is 12.62. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $15.22. The average price target represents an increase of 22.55% from its latest reported closing price of 10.30.

The projected annual revenue for Ready Capital is 303MM, a decrease of 33.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

Ready Capital Declares $0.36 Dividend

On September 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $10.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.98%, the lowest has been 7.22%, and the highest has been 34.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.07 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 11.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RC is 0.15%, an increase of 25.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.39% to 95,929K shares. The put/call ratio of RC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 11,313K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,173K shares, representing an increase of 36.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RC by 69.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,851K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,069K shares, representing an increase of 36.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RC by 61.73% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,642K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing an increase of 57.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RC by 138.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,130K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares, representing an increase of 47.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RC by 90.90% over the last quarter.

IJS - iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF holds 2,255K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares, representing an increase of 33.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RC by 70.91% over the last quarter.

Ready Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ready Capital Corporation is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

