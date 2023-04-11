Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Rallybio Holdings (RLYB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Wedbush initiated coverage of Rallybio Holdings (NASDAQ:RLYB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 408.98% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rallybio Holdings is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 408.98% from its latest reported closing price of $5.01.

The projected annual revenue for Rallybio Holdings is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTWV - Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLYB by 50.00% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 270K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 2,405K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLYB by 99.94% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLYB by 20.18% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rallybio Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLYB is 0.26%, a decrease of 53.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.71% to 35,011K shares.

Rallybio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rallybio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Since its launch in January 2018, Rallybio has built a portfolio of promising product candidates, which are now in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health and metabolic disorders. The Company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development, and rare disease expertise. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut.

