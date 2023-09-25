Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Pharvaris (PHVS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, Wedbush initiated coverage of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.00% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pharvaris is 22.15. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.00% from its latest reported closing price of 20.32.

The projected annual revenue for Pharvaris is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pharvaris. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHVS is 1.87%, an increase of 109.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.54% to 29,054K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 4,869K shares representing 11.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,181K shares, representing an increase of 34.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 137.09% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 4,406K shares representing 10.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420K shares, representing an increase of 45.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 364.24% over the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 4,265K shares representing 10.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,279K shares, representing an increase of 46.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 129.71% over the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 3,743K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 105.33% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,232K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pharvaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE.

