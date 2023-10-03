Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Wedbush initiated coverage of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.12% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 16.64. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.12% from its latest reported closing price of 13.41.

The projected annual revenue for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 1,529MM, an increase of 7.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares $0.01 Dividend

On September 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $13.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.74%, the lowest has been 0.16%, and the highest has been 10.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEB is 0.12%, an increase of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.23% to 178,349K shares. The put/call ratio of PEB is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 8,943K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,698K shares, representing an increase of 13.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 13.65% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,777K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,892K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 5.25% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 7,314K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,280K shares, representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 16.69% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,896K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,683K shares, representing an increase of 17.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,894K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,068K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust organized in December 2009 to opportunistically acquire and invest in upper upscale, full service hotel and resort properties located in or near urban markets in major United States gateway cities.

