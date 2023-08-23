Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Legacy Housing (LEGH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Wedbush initiated coverage of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.41% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Legacy Housing is 30.26. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 48.41% from its latest reported closing price of 20.39.

The projected annual revenue for Legacy Housing is 246MM, an increase of 3.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legacy Housing. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEGH is 0.16%, an increase of 9.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 8,088K shares. The put/call ratio of LEGH is 7.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voss Capital holds 743K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares, representing an increase of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGH by 14.83% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 568K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares, representing an increase of 15.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGH by 14.49% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 511K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGH by 33.78% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 429K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGH by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 375K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGH by 398.17% over the last quarter.

Legacy Housing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and 'tiny houses' that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured housing communities. The company is the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, Legacy Housing Corp offers its customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Its homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $120,000.

