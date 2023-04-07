Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Janux Therapeutics (JANX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Wedbush initiated coverage of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Janux Therapeutics is $28.05. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 109.02% from its latest reported closing price of $13.42.

The projected annual revenue for Janux Therapeutics is $2MM, a decrease of 72.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Street holds 283K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 3.17% over the last quarter.

BIB - ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 1.40% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Equity Portfolio Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 4.11% over the last quarter.

QCEQRX - Equity Index Account Class R1 holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,470K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janux Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JANX is 0.07%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 29,913K shares. The put/call ratio of JANX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

Janux Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Janux Therapeutics is developing safe, effective novel immunotherapies with the company’s proprietary TRACTr technology. Janux’s TRACTr technology employs a modular design to rapidly engineer drug candidates against specific targets. The Janux TRACTr development pipeline targets multiple solid tumor indications, including colorectal, gastroesophageal, prostrate, NSCLC, triple negative breast, and ovarian cancers. Janux technology can be applied to immunotherapies that target all three stages of an anti-tumor immune response. Combining Janux’s tumor-specific activation with multi-stage anti-tumor signaling has the potential to significantly improve safety, expand the therapeutic dosing window, and maximize patient responses. Janux was founded in the Avalon Ventures accelerator, COI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in San Diego.

