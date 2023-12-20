Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Immunome (IMNM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, Wedbush initiated coverage of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.37% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immunome is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.37% from its latest reported closing price of 8.13.

The projected annual revenue for Immunome is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunome. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 17.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMNM is 0.07%, an increase of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.50% to 2,510K shares. The put/call ratio of IMNM is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 546K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing an increase of 23.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 35.22% over the last quarter.

Alpine Global Management holds 366K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 255K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 19.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 174K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Td Asset Management holds 127K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

Immunome Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics that are designed to change the way diseases are treated. The company's initial focus is on developing therapeutics to treat oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome's proprietary discovery engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging the highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease.

