Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Ikena Oncology (IKNA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Wedbush initiated coverage of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 325.00% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ikena Oncology is 17.68. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 325.00% from its latest reported closing price of 4.16.

The projected annual revenue for Ikena Oncology is 28MM, an increase of 48.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ikena Oncology. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 69.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IKNA is 0.19%, an increase of 18.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.26% to 31,479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 5,018K shares representing 11.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,186K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,169K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Omega Fund Management holds 2,249K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 2,122K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares, representing an increase of 21.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IKNA by 177.69% over the last quarter.

Ikena Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ikena Oncology is a targeted oncology company focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Ikena is advancing five programs that include four product candidates in either clinical development or IND-enabling studies: IK-930, a TEAD inhibitor targeting the Hippo signaling pathway; an ERK5 inhibitor program targeting the KRAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an AHR antagonist; IK-412, a kynurenine-degrading enzyme; and IK-007, an EP4 receptor antagonist. Ikena has entered into a global strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for its IK-175 and IK-412 programs.

