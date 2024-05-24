Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Huron Consulting Group (HURN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2024, Wedbush initiated coverage of Huron Consulting Group (NasdaqGS:HURN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.08% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Huron Consulting Group is 140.42. The forecasts range from a low of 134.33 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 64.08% from its latest reported closing price of 85.58.

The projected annual revenue for Huron Consulting Group is 1,358MM, a decrease of 3.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huron Consulting Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HURN is 0.15%, an increase of 17.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 18,940K shares. The put/call ratio of HURN is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 922K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing an increase of 26.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 52.09% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 687K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 6.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 572K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 516K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing a decrease of 16.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 61.33% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 515K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 78.47% over the last quarter.

Huron Consulting Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, the Company helps clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, the Company creates sustainable results for the organizations it serves.

