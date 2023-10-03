Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Wedbush initiated coverage of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.34% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Host Hotels & Resorts is 20.91. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 31.34% from its latest reported closing price of 15.92.

The projected annual revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts is 5,246MM, an increase of 0.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

Host Hotels & Resorts Declares $0.18 Dividend

On September 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 30, 2023 will receive the payment on October 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $15.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.88%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 8.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.76 (n=155).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Host Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HST is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 803,050K shares. The put/call ratio of HST is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 43,556K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,487K shares, representing an increase of 48.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 1,239.89% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,065K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,424K shares, representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 26,110K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,403K shares, representing a decrease of 58.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 37.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,223K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,087K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,003K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,281K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 649.66% over the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an American real estate investment trust that invests in hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures.

