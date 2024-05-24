Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2024, Wedbush initiated coverage of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NasdaqCM:GDYN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.45% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Grid Dynamics Holdings is 15.40. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 51.45% from its latest reported closing price of 10.17.

The projected annual revenue for Grid Dynamics Holdings is 460MM, an increase of 47.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grid Dynamics Holdings. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDYN is 0.14%, an increase of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 66,380K shares. The put/call ratio of GDYN is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,615K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,257K shares , representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 3,518K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,574K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 11.35% over the last quarter.

WAAEX - Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 3,257K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,000K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,000K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grid Dynamics is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Western, Central, and Eastern Europe.

