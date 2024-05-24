Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Flywire (FLYW) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2024, Wedbush initiated coverage of Flywire (NasdaqGS:FLYW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.24% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Flywire is 28.63. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 61.24% from its latest reported closing price of 17.76.

The projected annual revenue for Flywire is 467MM, an increase of 10.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flywire. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLYW is 0.26%, an increase of 19.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 149,586K shares. The put/call ratio of FLYW is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 8,685K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,636K shares , representing a decrease of 22.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 13.44% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,212K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,793K shares , representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 4,837K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,387K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,760K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,059K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 20.41% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 4,197K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,203K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Flywire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for clients and their customers. Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. Flywire supports 2,250+ clients with diverse payment methods in more than 130 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices.

