Wedbush Initiates Coverage of First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Wedbush initiated coverage of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.80% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Industrial Realty Trust is 59.77. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.80% from its latest reported closing price of 46.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Industrial Realty Trust is 604MM, an increase of 2.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

First Industrial Realty Trust Declares $0.32 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $46.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.37%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 3.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 783 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Industrial Realty Trust. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FR is 0.34%, an increase of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 148,819K shares. The put/call ratio of FR is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 9,466K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,556K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 9.21% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,570K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,807K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 5,001K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,112K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,073K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 7.84% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,012K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 6.73% over the last quarter.

First Industrial Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, its local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, the company owns and has under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.