Wedbush Initiates Coverage of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - ADR (DDI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Wedbush initiated coverage of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:DDI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.10% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - ADR is 19.04. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 140.10% from its latest reported closing price of 7.93.

The projected annual revenue for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd - ADR is 331MM, an increase of 3.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

B. Riley Financial holds 3,876K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,825K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDI by 22.52% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 280K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing a decrease of 28.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDI by 31.15% over the last quarter.

Equitec Proprietary Markets holds 131K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 98K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a game development company. The Company provides online games development, production, marketing, and other services. DoubleDown Interactive offers services worldwide.

