Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Cava Group (CAVA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Wedbush initiated coverage of Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.16% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cava Group is 49.85. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 53.16% from its latest reported closing price of 32.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cava Group is 720MM, an increase of 11.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cava Group. This is an increase of 179 owner(s) or 5,966.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAVA is 0.64%, an increase of 1,567.48%. The put/call ratio of CAVA is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 32,008K shares representing 28.18% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,673K shares representing 11.16% ownership of the company.

Revolution Growth Management holds 6,475K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,894K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,500K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.