Wedbush Initiates Coverage of NETSTREIT (NTST) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Wedbush initiated coverage of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.19% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for NETSTREIT is $19.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 17.19% from its latest reported closing price of $16.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NETSTREIT is 147MM, a decrease of 0.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in NETSTREIT. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTST is 0.21%, an increase of 5.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.98% to 112,819K shares. The put/call ratio of NTST is 3.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 9,231K shares representing 11.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,498K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 14.69% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,437K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,087K shares , representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Long Pond Capital holds 4,982K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,967K shares , representing a decrease of 19.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 31.70% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 4,818K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,998K shares , representing an increase of 37.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 71.59% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 4,064K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,644K shares , representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 16.15% over the last quarter.

Netstreit Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NETSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT aims to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

