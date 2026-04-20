Wedbush Initiates Coverage of MP Materials (MP) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Wedbush initiated coverage of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.90% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for MP Materials is $78.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 18.90% from its latest reported closing price of $66.23 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for MP Materials is 1,490MM, an increase of 440.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 754 funds or institutions reporting positions in MP Materials. This is an decrease of 251 owner(s) or 24.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MP is 0.15%, an increase of 42.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.16% to 125,524K shares. The put/call ratio of MP is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hancock Prospecting Pty holds 14,861K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,438K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares , representing an increase of 8.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 20.06% over the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 3,000K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,835K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares , representing an increase of 41.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Reaves W H holds 2,610K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,590K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 47.65% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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