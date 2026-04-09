Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2026, Wedbush initiated coverage of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.07% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Globant is $76.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 66.07% from its latest reported closing price of $45.81 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Globant is 3,402MM, an increase of 38.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is an decrease of 303 owner(s) or 46.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.09%, an increase of 47.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.26% to 41,248K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOB is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 2,401K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,309K shares , representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,284K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares , representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 22.31% over the last quarter.

ARGA Investment Management holds 2,029K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,058K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 15.52% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,882K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,132K shares , representing a decrease of 13.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,778K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares , representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 22.66% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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