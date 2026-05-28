Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Damora Therapeutics (DMRA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Wedbush initiated coverage of Damora Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:DMRA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.75% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Damora Therapeutics is $46.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 82.75% from its latest reported closing price of $25.21 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Damora Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Damora Therapeutics. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 213.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMRA is 0.99%, an increase of 657.73%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairmount Funds Management holds 8,713K shares representing 14.16% ownership of the company.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,783K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company.

VR Adviser holds 3,604K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 2,441K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,399K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.