Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2026, Wedbush initiated coverage of Cross Country Healthcare (NasdaqGS:CCRN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.79% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cross Country Healthcare is $11.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.74 to a high of $19.54. The average price target represents an increase of 29.79% from its latest reported closing price of $9.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cross Country Healthcare is 1,662MM, an increase of 47.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cross Country Healthcare. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 14.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCRN is 0.07%, an increase of 13.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 34,452K shares. The put/call ratio of CCRN is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 2,474K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,931K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,438K shares , representing a decrease of 26.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 31.33% over the last quarter.

Oddo Bhf Asset Management Sas holds 1,575K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,011K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 987K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares , representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 76.05% over the last quarter.

