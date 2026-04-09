Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2026, Wedbush initiated coverage of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NasdaqGS:CTSH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.22% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions is $89.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 47.22% from its latest reported closing price of $61.00 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cognizant Technology Solutions is 22,381MM, an increase of 6.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,061 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions. This is an decrease of 847 owner(s) or 44.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTSH is 0.15%, an increase of 39.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.63% to 476,840K shares. The put/call ratio of CTSH is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,946K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,887K shares , representing a decrease of 10.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 17.02% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 17,629K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,711K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 14.10% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 14,983K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,202K shares , representing a decrease of 8.13%.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,353K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,398K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 12,422K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,534K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 85.11% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.