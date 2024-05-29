Wedbush Initiates Coverage of CareTrust REIT (CTRE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2024, Wedbush initiated coverage of CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.20% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for CareTrust REIT is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 5.20% from its latest reported closing price of 25.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CareTrust REIT is 230MM, a decrease of 0.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in CareTrust REIT. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRE is 0.23%, an increase of 6.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.71% to 146,242K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRE is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,288K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,685K shares , representing an increase of 35.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 77.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,845K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,968K shares , representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 15.77% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,123K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,152K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 1.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,123K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,741K shares , representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 9.43% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,018K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,103K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 16.63% over the last quarter.

CareTrust REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered,publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-termnet-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.