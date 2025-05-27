Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Camp4 Therapeutics (CAMP) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Wedbush initiated coverage of Camp4 Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:CAMP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 869.00% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Camp4 Therapeutics is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 869.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Camp4 Therapeutics is 344MM, an increase of 22,674.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92, an increase of 373.52% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camp4 Therapeutics. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 106.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMP is 0.21%, an increase of 57.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 13,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Enavate Sciences GP holds 3,786K shares representing 18.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 2,928K shares representing 14.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 2,125K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 1,272K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 635K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 86.45% over the last quarter.

