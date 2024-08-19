Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Wedbush initiated coverage of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.63% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Broadstone Net Lease is $18.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 2.63% from its latest reported closing price of $17.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Broadstone Net Lease is 435MM, an increase of 2.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadstone Net Lease. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNL is 0.19%, an increase of 13.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 177,647K shares. The put/call ratio of BNL is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 14,721K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,778K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 44.32% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,645K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,565K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 4.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,898K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,879K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 16.77% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,970K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,829K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 2.74% over the last quarter.

PRAEX - Real Estate Securities Fund R-1 holds 4,899K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Broadstone Net Lease Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) invests in freestanding, single-tenant, net leased commercial properties located throughout the United States, primarily via sale and leaseback, lease assumption, and UPREIT transactions. UPREIT transactions (where 'UPREIT' means 'umbrella partnership real estate investment trust') provide a tax deferred exit strategy for owners of real estate who might otherwise recognize a significant taxable gain in a cash sale of a highly appreciated property with a low tax cost basis. With a diversified portfolio of 550 retail, healthcare, industrial, office and other properties in 40 states as of March 31, 2018, the REIT targets individual or portfolio acquisitions within the $5 million to $300 million range. There are currently more than 2,700 shareholders in BNL, which is externally managed by Broadstone Real Estate, LLC. BNL remains open for new investment by accredited investors on a monthly basis, with a minimum direct investment of $500,000. Shares are offered directly by BNL via private placement.

