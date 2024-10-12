Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Arhaus (ARHS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Wedbush initiated coverage of Arhaus (NasdaqGS:ARHS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.79% Upside

As of September 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arhaus is $15.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 42.79% from its latest reported closing price of $10.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arhaus is 1,503MM, an increase of 17.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arhaus. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 16.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARHS is 0.24%, an increase of 9.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.74% to 70,673K shares. The put/call ratio of ARHS is 5.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 9,524K shares representing 17.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,792K shares , representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 21.94% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,065K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,369K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 4,060K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,841K shares , representing an increase of 54.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 136.42% over the last quarter.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 3,561K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares , representing an increase of 12.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 25.22% over the last quarter.

Arhaus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arhaus, Inc. provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, catalog, and in-home designer services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

