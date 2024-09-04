Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Alto Neuroscience (ANRO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Wedbush initiated coverage of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.85% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alto Neuroscience is $32.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 149.85% from its latest reported closing price of $13.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alto Neuroscience is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alto Neuroscience. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 31.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANRO is 0.35%, an increase of 24.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.30% to 19,119K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Falcon Edge Capital holds 3,708K shares representing 13.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,086K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing an increase of 33.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANRO by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,050K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares , representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANRO by 29.82% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 935K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 836K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares , representing an increase of 27.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANRO by 14.20% over the last quarter.

