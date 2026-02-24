Wedbush Initiates Coverage of ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt (ABVX) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Wedbush initiated coverage of ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:ABVX) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.80% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt is $152.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.69 to a high of $212.33. The average price target represents an increase of 14.80% from its latest reported closing price of $132.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt is 5MM, a decrease of 10.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 42.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABVX is 0.97%, an increase of 18.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.68% to 49,466K shares. The put/call ratio of ABVX is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 4,424K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,461K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 70.75% over the last quarter.

Darwin Global Management holds 3,179K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 21.46% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,409K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares , representing a decrease of 21.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 1,900K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 47.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 127.22% over the last quarter.

Caligan Partners holds 1,452K shares. No change in the last quarter.

