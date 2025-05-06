Wedbush Downgrades Turtle Beach (LSE:0ZNF)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, Wedbush downgraded their outlook for Turtle Beach (LSE:0ZNF) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.66% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Turtle Beach is 22.30 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 19.62 GBX to a high of 26.52 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 108.66% from its latest reported closing price of 10.68 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Turtle Beach is 397MM, an increase of 6.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turtle Beach. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ZNF is 0.07%, an increase of 22.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.93% to 12,761K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings holds 1,172K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares , representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZNF by 39.61% over the last quarter.

HFCGX - Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund Investor Class holds 583K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares , representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZNF by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Hennessy Advisors holds 515K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares , representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZNF by 17.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 490K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZNF by 6.79% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 485K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares , representing a decrease of 18.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZNF by 4.53% over the last quarter.

