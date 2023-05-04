News & Insights

Wedbush Downgrades Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

May 04, 2023 — 07:14 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Wedbush downgraded their outlook for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 640.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diebold Nixdorf is 3.32. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 640.95% from its latest reported closing price of 0.45.

The projected annual revenue for Diebold Nixdorf is 3,775MM, an increase of 8.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diebold Nixdorf. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBD is 0.14%, an increase of 345.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.12% to 55,942K shares. DBD / Diebold Nixdorf Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of DBD is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DBD / Diebold Nixdorf Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Millennium Management holds 3,960K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 80.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 172.72% over the last quarter.

Sapience Investments holds 3,872K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares, representing an increase of 36.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 2,810K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 99.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 8,710.75% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,680K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 57.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,524K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,427K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 44.13% over the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. Company automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 nancial institutions and top 25 global retailers, Diebold's integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and e ciently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide

