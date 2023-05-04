Wedbush Downgrades Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Wedbush downgraded their outlook for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 640.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diebold Nixdorf is 3.32. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 640.95% from its latest reported closing price of 0.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Diebold Nixdorf is 3,775MM, an increase of 8.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diebold Nixdorf. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBD is 0.14%, an increase of 345.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.12% to 55,942K shares. The put/call ratio of DBD is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 3,960K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 80.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 172.72% over the last quarter.

Sapience Investments holds 3,872K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares, representing an increase of 36.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 2,810K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 99.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 8,710.75% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,680K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 57.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,524K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,427K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 44.13% over the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. Company automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 nancial institutions and top 25 global retailers, Diebold's integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and e ciently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide

See all Diebold Nixdorf regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.