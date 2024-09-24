Wedbush Downgrades Customers Bancorp (LSE:0I5Z)

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Wedbush downgraded their outlook for Customers Bancorp (LSE:0I5Z) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.91% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp is 69.89 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 49.29 GBX to a high of 85.75 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 35.91% from its latest reported closing price of 51.42 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Customers Bancorp is 650MM, a decrease of 10.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I5Z is 0.16%, an increase of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.72% to 33,010K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,223K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,049K shares , representing an increase of 36.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I5Z by 79.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,842K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I5Z by 9.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 867K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I5Z by 10.51% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 687K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing an increase of 12.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I5Z by 0.92% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 680K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I5Z by 4.04% over the last quarter.

