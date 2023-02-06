Wedbush Downgrades Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

On February 6, 2023, Wedbush downgraded their outlook for Corsair Gaming from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.24% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corsair Gaming is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 1.24% from its latest reported closing price of $16.12.

The projected annual revenue for Corsair Gaming is $1,591MM, an increase of 6.99%. The projected annual EPS is $0.77.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,802,321 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328,576 shares, representing an increase of 16.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,219,881 shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622,920 shares, representing a decrease of 33.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 89.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,152,610 shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152,258 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 9.87% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 971,244 shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 971,024 shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 9.84% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 859,059 shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867,009 shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 7.24% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corsair Gaming. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CRSR is 0.0552%, a decrease of 8.4716%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 24,787K shares.

Corsair Gaming Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.