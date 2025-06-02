Wedbush Downgrades Clorox (LSE:0I0J)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Wedbush downgraded their outlook for Clorox (LSE:0I0J) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.49% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clorox is 150.77 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 129.76 GBX to a high of 197.64 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.49% from its latest reported closing price of 130.54 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clorox is 7,636MM, an increase of 8.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,873 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clorox. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I0J is 0.15%, an increase of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 110,938K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,894K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0J by 4.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,423K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,350K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0J by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,196K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0J by 49.82% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,653K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0J by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 2,371K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,344K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0J by 78.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.