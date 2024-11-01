Wedbush downgrades Cinemark with shares ‘priced for perfection’

Wedbush downgraded Cinemark (CNK) to Neutral from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $32. The firm says the shares are now “priced for perfection.” While it favors Cinemark, saying the company preserved cash during the box office slowdown giving it more flexibility as the industry rebounds, and continues to shore up its balance sheet, Wedbush believes the shares are now fully valued. It expects Cinemark’s reinstated dividend to be lower than its most recent dividend, but notes this will be supplemented by periodic share repurchases to optimize capital allocation while there are potential acquisition opportunities available.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CNK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.