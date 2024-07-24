Wedbush Downgrades Alexandria Real Estate Equities (LSE:0HCH)

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2024, Wedbush downgraded their outlook for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (LSE:0HCH) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.75% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 145.27 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 127.23 GBX to a high of 193.72 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.75% from its latest reported closing price of 128.84 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 2,743MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HCH is 0.42%, an increase of 3.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.23% to 173,866K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management US holds 7,257K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,217K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 5.99% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,740K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,639K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 1.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,527K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,472K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,458K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,313K shares , representing a decrease of 15.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 56.10% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,041K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,761K shares , representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 90.97% over the last quarter.

