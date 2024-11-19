News & Insights

Stocks

Wedbush bullish on Microsoft AI strategy, sees possible accelerated M&A

November 19, 2024 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wedbush notes that Microsoft (MSFT) has held its much anticipated Ignite event where the company unveiled the next stage of its AI strategy to help organizations improve efficiencies and operating leverage with Copilot providing an end-to-end system for AI-driven business transformations. Microsoft has started focusing on building an agentic world that translates into real-time business outcomes with organizations able to securely build, deploy, and scale AI agents that support multiple models with built-in enterprise-grade security as more organizations look to leverage AI for mission-critical applications across user ecosystems with improved quality and faster responses, the firm says. Wedbush believes this is the next step on the AI strategic vision for Microsoft and would not be surprise to see an accelerated M&A strategy to help drive this next software stack layer of its AI platform. The firm reiterates an Outperform rating on the shares with a price target of $550.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.