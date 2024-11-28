Wecon Holdings Sees Profit Surge Despite Lower Margins

Wecon Holdings Ltd. (HK:1793) has released an update.

Wecon Holdings Ltd. reported a 17.4% increase in revenue to HK$580.3 million for the six months ending September 2024, despite a drop in gross profit and margin. The company’s profit attributable to equity holders surged by 127.3% to HK$5.0 million, while basic earnings per share doubled to HK0.6 cents. However, the Board has decided not to declare any interim dividend for this period.

