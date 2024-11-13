News & Insights

Wecon Holdings Plans Key Board Meeting on Interim Results

Wecon Holdings Ltd. (HK:1793) has released an update.

Wecon Holdings Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting for November 28, 2024, to review and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the financial year. The meeting will also consider the possibility of an interim dividend and the closure of the company’s register of members. This upcoming announcement could potentially impact investor decisions and stock performance.

