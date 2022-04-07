WeChat Joins the Digital Yuan Pilot Program

Key Insights:

WeChat to support China’s digital yuan.

Digital yuan usage to grow following the move.

China expands digital yuan pilot to 11 more cities.

WeChat, the popular Chinese messaging and social media service, is one of the first major apps in China to support real-world currency payments. As part of the pilot project, WeChat will allow users to make digital yuan transactions. The central bank digital currency (CBDC) program has recently expanded to include 11 additional cities.

In an announcement, it was stated that WeChat, China’s most popular social media app, will participate in the digital yuan pilot program. This shows the Chinese government’s desire to boost the usage of their virtual currency.

In early 2022, the firm began developing digital yuan support. WeChat is one of China’s most popular apps, with over 1 billion active users. As a result of this implementation, the adoption of the e-CNY may rise. The program already offers various services, including food ordering and taxi hire to its vast users.

Can WeChat Integration Drive e-CNY Usage?

It can become a major boost for the use of the digital yuan. With closer integration with other services, it may be a real boon to its adoption. The CBDC is already flourishing as a daily usage fad, with the pilot program’s expansion continuing apace.

The digital yuan pilot project, which was extended to include additional cities, will be utilized in the 2022 Asian Games. It was also put to the test during the recent Winter Olympics. There hasn’t been much talk about how effective it was in the most recent competition, though its usage in a showcase event shows development progress.

The digital yuan pilot project, according to most accounts, was a success. Since its debut, it has reportedly recorded digital currencies in total transaction volume, although some reports say some accounts are simply opened and unused.

China Cracks Down on Crypto As Digital Yuan Continues to Chug Along

The country’s regulators have taken a hard line on cryptocurrencies, with exchanges being shuttered and trading activities banned. Mining activities have also been hit. Despite this, the digital yuan is still being trialed and used in the real world.

It’s not just China that’s looking into digital currencies. The likes of Japan, South Korea, and the European Union have all been researching or are in the process of launching their own versions. The United States is also reportedly investigating a digital dollar.

While several countries are ahead of others, digital currencies are still in their infancy. However, as more trial runs occur, we may see them become increasingly popular soon.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.