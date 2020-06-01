WEC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.88, changing hands as high as $93.75 per share. WEC Energy Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WEC's low point in its 52 week range is $68.01 per share, with $109.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.17. The WEC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

