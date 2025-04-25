WEC Energy’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC), stands among the top U.S. utilities, delivering a broad mix of energy services, from regulated electricity and natural gas to renewable and unregulated clean energy solutions. Valued at $34.7 billion in market capitalization, the company’s operations span electric generation from various sources, natural gas distribution, and the management of transmission networks and power plants. WEC is slated to release its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 on Tuesday, May 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect WEC to report a profit of $2.20 per share on a diluted basis, up 11.7% from $1.97 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarterly reports, while missing in the last quarter.

For the current year, analysts expect WEC to report EPS of $5.24, up 7.4% from $4.88 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 6.7% year over year to $5.59 in fiscal 2026.

WEC stock is up 31.8% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 8.2% gains and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 17.6% gains over the same time frame.

WEC Energy Group has outpaced the broader market over the past year, driven by consistent contributions from both its organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The company’s ongoing infrastructure investments, particularly in LNG facilities and renewable energy projects, are positioning it well to efficiently serve a growing customer base while advancing toward its 2050 net carbon-neutral goal.

WEC Energy shares slipped 1.2% following the release of its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 4. While a slight uptick in electricity demand from residential, commercial, and industrial customers pushed operating revenue up 3% year-over-year to $2.3 billion, the figure fell short of Wall Street estimates. Also, earnings per share came in at $1.43, missing consensus forecasts by 69 basis points.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on WEC stock is cautiously bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 12 give a “Hold.” WEC currently trades above its mean price target of $105.18.

