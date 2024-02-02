WEC Energy (WEC) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Sales Lag

WEC Energy Group WEC reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.10 per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved by 37.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 80 cents.



WEC reported earnings of $4.63 for 2023 compared with $4.45 per share in 2022, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 4%.

Revenues

Operating revenues of $2.21 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66 billion by 16.9%. The top line also declined by 13.33% from $2.55 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



WEC reported total revenues of $8.9 billion for 2023 compared with $9.6 billion in 2022, which reflects a year-over-year decline of 7.29%.

Highlights of the Release

Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers was 1.1% lower during 2023. Electricity use by large commercial and industrial customers, excluding the iron ore mine, declined by 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.



On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity during 2023, excluding the iron ore mine, were down by 1% during the same time frame.



Total electric sales volumes for the quarter were 10,524 thousand megawatt-hours, up 7% year over year.



Total operating expenses were $1.87 billion, down 13.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.17 billion due to the lower cost of sales.



Operating income totaled $341.4 million, down 10.25% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded number of $380.4 million.



The company incurred an interest expense of $193.5 million, up 28.8% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $150.2 million.

Financial Position

As of Dec 31, 2023, WEC had cash and cash equivalents of $42.9 million compared with $28.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had a long-term debt of $15.5 billion compared with $14.76 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash flow from operating activities in 2023 was $3.01 billion compared with $2.06 billion in 2022.

Guidance

WEC Energy Group expects to increase the capital plan by $300 million in the 2024-2028 time frame to further strengthen its energy infrastructure and electric delivery. The company now expects to invest $23.7 billion in the aforesaid time period.

Zacks Rank

WEC Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

