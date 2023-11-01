WEC Energy (WEC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

WEC Energy Group WEC reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents by 9.9%. The bottom line also improved 4.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 96 cents.

Revenues

Operating revenues of $1,957.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,124 million by around 7.8%. The top line also declined 2.3% from $2,003 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highlights of the Release

Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers was flat year over year. The same for large commercial and industrial customers, excluding the iron ore mine, decreased 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.



On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity, excluding the iron ore mine, declined 0.8% during the same time frame.



Total electric retail sales volume for the quarter was 9,909.1 thousand megawatt-hour (MWh), down 0.9% year over year. Our model predicted total electric retail sales volume of 9,872.8 thousand MWh.



Total electric sales volume for the quarter was 12,647.3 thousand MWh, up 7% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at 11, 648.8 thousand MWh.



Total operating expenses were $1,485.4 million, down 7.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1,598.8 million. This was due to lower cost of sales.



Operating income totaled $472 million, up 16.8% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded number of $404.2 million.



The company incurred an interest expense of $182.5 million, up 43.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $127.5 million.

Financial Position

As of Sep 30, 2023, WEC had cash and cash equivalents of $45.9 million compared with $28.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Sep 30, 2023, the company had a long-term debt of $15,956.5 million compared with $14,766.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities during the first nine months of 2023 was $2,538.4 million compared with $2,059.5 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

WEC reaffirmed its 2023 earnings projection in the range of $4.58-$4.62 per share. The midpoint of the range, $4.60 per share, is on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Zacks Rank

WEC Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

