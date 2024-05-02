WEC Energy (WEC) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

WEC Energy Group WEC reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.97 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 by 4.2%. The bottom line also improved 22.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.61 per share.

Revenues

Operating revenues of $2.68 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 billion by around 12.6%. The top line also declined 7.2% from $2.89 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers increased 0.7%. The same for large commercial and industrial customers, excluding the iron ore mine, decreased 0.7% on a year-over-year basis.



On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity, excluding the iron ore mine, declined 0.2% during the same time frame.



Total electric sales volume for the quarter was 10,517.1 thousand megawatt-hours, up 0.6% year over year.



Total operating expenses were $1.87 billion, down 15.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.22 billion. This was due to the lower cost of sales.



Operating income totaled $813.4 million, up 21.5% from $669.3 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The company incurred an interest expense of $192 million, up 11.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $172.2 million.

Financial Position

As of Mar 31, 2024, WEC had cash and cash equivalents of $38.9 million compared with $42.9 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had a long-term debt of $15.4 billion compared with $15.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities during the first three months of 2024 was $863.6 million compared with $796.1 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

WEC reaffirmed its 2024 earnings projection in the range of $4.80-$4.90 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.87 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



WEC Energy Group expects to invest $23.7 billion in the 2024-2028 period.

Zacks Rank

WEC Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

