WEC Energy (WEC) Down 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for WEC Energy Group (WEC). Shares have lost about 3.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is WEC Energy due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for WEC Energy Group, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

WEC Energy Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y



WEC Energy Group reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $2.45 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 by 5.15%. The bottom line also increased 7.93% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.27.

WEC’s Revenues

Operating revenues of $3.43 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.21 billion by around 6.98%. The top line also increased 9.02% from $3.15 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of WEC’s Earnings Release

In the first quarter of 2026, electricity consumption increased 0.7% for small commercial and industrial customers, 2.7% for large commercial and industrial customers, excluding the iron-ore mine, and 0.2% for residential customers.



On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity, excluding the iron-ore mine, increased 1.3%.



Total operating expenses were $2.45 billion, up 10.95% from the year-ago level of $2.21 billion, primarily due to higher cost of sales.



Operating income totaled $980 million, up 4.53% from $937.5 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The company incurred an interest expense of $228.5 million, up 2.47% from the prior-year level of $223 million.

WEC’s Financial Position

As of March 31, 2026, WEC had cash and cash equivalents of $45.6 million compared with $27.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



As of March 31, 2026, the company had a long-term debt of $19.38 billion compared with $18.50 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Net cash provided by operating activities during the first three months of 2026 was $1.22 billion compared with $1.16 billion in the year-ago period.

WEC’s Guidance

WEC reaffirmed its 2026 earnings outlook of $5.51-$5.61 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.60, which lies at the higher end of the company’s projected range.



The company plans to invest a total of $7.4 billion in modern, efficient natural gas generation and LNG storage, and $12.6 billion to add 6,535 megawatts in renewable energy over the 2026-2030 period.



WEC Energy expects to invest $37.5 billion during the 2026-2030 period, which supports 7-8% long-term EPS growth. The company plans to invest $5.67 billion in 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, WEC Energy has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise WEC Energy has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

WEC Energy is part of the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. Over the past month, Dominion Energy (D), a stock from the same industry, has gained 6.2%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Dominion Energy reported revenues of $5.02 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +23.1%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares with $0.93 a year ago.

Dominion Energy is expected to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.7%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Dominion Energy. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.