WEC Energy Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Valued at a market cap of $32.6 billion, WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) is a leading American utility holding company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It provides electricity and natural gas services to approximately 4.7 million customers across Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Shares of WEC have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. WEC has rallied 23.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.5%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 11.6%, compared to SPX’s marginal gain.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, WEC has also surpassed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 11.7% return over the past 52 weeks and 7% gain on a YTD basis.

On May 6, WEC reported Q1 2025 results, and its shares soared marginally. Its net income rose to $724.2 million ($2.27 per share) from $622.3 million ($1.97 per share) a year earlier, beating analyst estimates. Revenue grew to $3.1 billion, driven by higher electricity and natural gas demand.

Retail electricity deliveries rose 2.9%, led by a 5.5% increase in residential use. The company reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance of $5.17–$5.27 per share and announced a 6.9% dividend hike, which is the 22nd consecutive annual increase. WEC also continues to expand its renewable portfolio, acquiring a majority stake in the 250-MW Hardin Solar III project, and plans to invest $28 billion through 2029 to support long-term growth and infrastructure reliability.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect WEC’s EPS to grow 7.4% year over year to $5.24. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the Wall Street estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold,” which is based on four “Strong Buy” and 12 “Hold” ratings.

On Apr. 29, Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella reiterated an “Equal Weight” rating on WEC Energy and raised the price target from $99 to $101.

The average price target of $107.75 indicates a premium of 2.7% from current market prices. The Street-high price target of $124 suggests an upside potential of 18.2%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.