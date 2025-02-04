WEC Energy Reaffirms FY25 EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, energy company WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 in the range of $5.17 to $5.27 per share.

On average, 12 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.23 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On January 16, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 89.25 cents per share on the company's common stock, an increase of 6.9 percent over the previous dividend rate.

