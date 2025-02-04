News & Insights

WEC Energy Reaffirms FY25 EPS Outlook - Update

February 04, 2025 — 07:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, energy company WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 in the range of $5.17 to $5.27 per share.

On average, 12 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.23 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On January 16, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 89.25 cents per share on the company's common stock, an increase of 6.9 percent over the previous dividend rate. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

